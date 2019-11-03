Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

