ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,084. The company has a market cap of $815.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

