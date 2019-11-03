Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of SC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 531,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

