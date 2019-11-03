Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SAL traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $100,308. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.