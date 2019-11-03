Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,119,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,116,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,914,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

