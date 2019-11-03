Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Head to Head Survey

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sabre and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.87 billion 1.61 $337.53 million $1.42 16.02 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre 5.89% 30.10% 4.96% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pinterest does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sabre and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 2 3 4 0 2.22 Pinterest 0 11 10 0 2.48

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.68, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Sabre beats Pinterest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

