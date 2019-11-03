Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.60.

NYSE RHP traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 186,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,139. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.