Ryan C. Dunn Sells 541 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Ryan C. Dunn sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $16,505.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.80. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.