Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 745,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $620.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

