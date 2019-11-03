Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 157.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $43.94 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

