Rubies Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Rubies has a total market cap of $26,877.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubies has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009726 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.