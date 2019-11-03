Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Sector Performer” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

RDSB traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,253.50 ($29.45). 6,990,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,308.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,431.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

