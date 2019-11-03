Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

RDSB traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,253.50 ($29.45). The company had a trading volume of 6,990,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,308.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,431.81.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

