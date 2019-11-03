Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canon were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 105,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 406,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,511. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

