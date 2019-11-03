Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

