Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 417 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

PVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

