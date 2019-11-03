Royal Bank of Canada Invests $143,000 in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZVO. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 621,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,541. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

