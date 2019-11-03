Royal Bank of Canada Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 15,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $264,614.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,400. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. TheStreet cut Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

