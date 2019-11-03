Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 301,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

