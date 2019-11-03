Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 650 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 621.54 ($8.12).

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 542.60 ($7.09). The company had a trading volume of 22,568,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

