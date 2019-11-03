Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

RST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of RST stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,342.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter worth $203,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

