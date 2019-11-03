Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RME. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

RME stock opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.