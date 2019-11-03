Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.