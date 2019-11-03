Robert W. Baird Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $270.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.00. 453,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

