Robert W. Baird Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $270.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.50.
Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.00. 453,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.