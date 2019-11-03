Robert W. Baird Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 2,933,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

