Robert W. Baird Analysts Give ITT (NYSE:ITT) a $75.00 Price Target

ITT (NYSE:ITT) received a $75.00 price target from investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,789. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,389,000 after acquiring an additional 570,860 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.