Robert Blumofe Sells 9,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKAM opened at $87.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

