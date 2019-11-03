Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roan Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ROAN stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. Roan Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Roan Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Roan Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

