Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, Director Gerald Lee Nies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

