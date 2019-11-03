Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,534.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $507,534.00 and $186.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000882 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001766 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,542,831 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

