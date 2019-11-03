Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,750 ($62.07) to GBX 4,725 ($61.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) target price (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

RIO traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,168 ($54.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,438.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

