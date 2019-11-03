Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

