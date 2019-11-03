Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,400.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.
RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,923.04.
NYSE:RIO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
