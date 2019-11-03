Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,750 ($62.07) to GBX 4,725 ($61.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,168 ($54.46). 5,355,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,438.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

