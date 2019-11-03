Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in AT&T by 33.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160,252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

T traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,007,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

