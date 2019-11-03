Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 390 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $201.41. 2,306,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

