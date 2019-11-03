Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,816 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,040,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.04.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $59.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,465,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

