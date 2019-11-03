Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 1,293,881 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,601,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 227,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.