Richard A. Baker Sells 50,000 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

