Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 83,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

