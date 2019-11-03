Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 110 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,453. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. 1,661,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,545. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

