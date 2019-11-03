Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $22,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 400,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

