Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,618 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,390 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $822.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.