Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. 40,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WASH. Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.