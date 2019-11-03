Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,091. The company has a market cap of $429.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

