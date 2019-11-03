Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

RYTM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

