Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,495 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 150.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 654,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 602,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 98.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 718,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 356,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 318,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,463. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

