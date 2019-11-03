Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 611,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,425. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

