Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,221 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $175.00 price objective on Strategic Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

