Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,495,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 183,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,157. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.